The Super Bowl Halftime Show Was A Whole A$$ Disaster And Travis Scott And Maroon 5 Got Clowned All Night

The Halftime Show Was Trash

We knew this was coming, didn’t we? After months of speculation about who would and wouldn’t be performing we finally got a Super Bowl halftime show that looked like an absolute disaster. Big Boi only had two minutes. Travis Scott performed for half a second. Adam Levine looked like a whole fool. It was all trash. The perfect way to cap off a weak as hell Super Bowl. People were ready for it to suck and they got what they expected. The dragging was epic as hell.

Take a look.