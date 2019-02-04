The Super Bowl Halftime Show Was A Whole A$$ Disaster And Travis Scott And Maroon 5 Got Clowned All Night

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LIII - Pepsi Halftime Show

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Halftime Show Was Trash

We knew this was coming, didn’t we? After months of speculation about who would and wouldn’t be performing we finally got a Super Bowl halftime show that looked like an absolute disaster. Big Boi only had two minutes. Travis Scott performed for half a second. Adam Levine looked like a whole fool. It was all trash. The perfect way to cap off a weak as hell Super Bowl. People were ready for it to suck and they got what they expected. The dragging was epic as hell.

Take a look.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.