#LHHNY: Mariah Lynn And Sidney Starr Are Competing To See Who Is Making The Most Trash Music And Jokes Are FLYING
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12
❯
❮
Mariah Lynn And Sidney Starr Struggle Music
It has been quite a surprise that Sidney Starr has become one of the biggest stars to come out of this season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York. She has been all up in every episode front and center trying to get her music together. It has been quite a struggle that has gotten her dragged all season long. This week she had Mariah Lynn try to help her with some new tunes but, um, that was part of the struggle, too as her music was not much better.
Twitter has spent all season roasting the hell out of them for their music and this week was even crazier. Take a look…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.