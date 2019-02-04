Real Mommies: Queen Naija Shows Off Her Post Delivery Body
Queen Naija Shows Her Body After Baby Delivery
Queen Naija is ready to snap back after giving birth but FIRST, she’s keeping it real about the process…
The 23-year-old mother of two just welcomed a new baby boy last week with her boyfriend Clarence. In tweets, the vlogger-singer is being candid with fans about the post-pregnancy life. So far, Queen has already shared a vlog about the birth of Legend Lorenzo and it looks likes she’s adjusting to producing milk.
Queen toured throughout her pregnancy so it’s expected that she might be reminiscing about her snapback. But she knows it’ll take up to six weeks for her belly to shrink down after birth. Here is a before photo that Queen shared with social media fans.
Hit the flip to see how Queen looks now, just five days after giving birth to Legend Lorenzo.
Queen is showing off her little “kangaroo pouch” with the hashtag #momlife. Hit the flip for a peek at Queens new life wirh baby Legend Renzo.
