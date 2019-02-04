Jesus Take The Wheel: Toddler Shoots Pregnant Mother In Face After Finding Father’s Unsecured Gun

3-Year-Old Boy Shoots Mom In Face After Finding Father’s Unsecured Gun

A pregnant Washington state woman was shot in the face Saturday by her toddler son after the boy found a loaded, unsecured gun under a mattress.

According to CBS News 8, the 27-year-old mom was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s boyfriend, who is also the father of the little boy, told deputies he heard noises outside their home Friday night and wanted to have the gun in a more accessible spot for protection. He stuffed it between the mattress and box spring, where his son later found it.

“The mom is 27 years old. She is eight months pregnant. She was laying on the bed watching TV — her and her boyfriend,” Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office to CBS affiliate KIRO.

“He [the child] found a handgun that was unsecured there and he grabbed it, and before anyone knew what happened, heard a pop sound. And the mom was shot on her face area,” Abbott said.

Relatives say the victim was conscious and talking when she was transported to the hospital. Under a new state law, gun owners could face criminal charges for not safely storing a gun. It’s unclear who the gun is registered to.