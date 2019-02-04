What The Hell?! Soulja Boy Accused Of Kidnapping, Beating, And Tying Up Woman For 6 Hours

Soulja Boy Accused Of Beating And Kidnapping Woman

Soulja Boy could find himself in hot water if this story is indeed true.

TMZ is reporting that Mr. Boy was entertaining a young woman named Kayla at his Agoura Hill, California home Friday night when they two began to argue and Kayla was told to leave.

While backing out of Soulja Boy’s driveway, Kayla clipped the curb and got into another argument with Soulja’s assistant. Kayla’s folks say Soulja came out to break up the fight, but Kayla claims she was punched, kicked, taken the garage and tied up with an extension cord…for SIX HOURS!

Upon her release, Kayla contacted the police and went to the hospital for treatment on three fractured ribs and a concussion. Police would not reveal Kayla’s name, but confirmed that a kidnapping report was placed.

Soulja Boy is on probation for 5 years and cannot have weapons or threaten people at the risk of jail time. No charges have been filed at this time and Soulja’s manager has not spoken to him yet, but denies the claims saying “always calls me if there’s any problem, and he did not call.”