Touchdown! The Top Five Commercials From Super Bowl LIII [Video]

Were you watching???

Top 2019 Super Bowl Commercials

If you pained yourself by watching an excessively boring Super Bowl LIII then you no doubt saw the hits and misses of the Big Game ads.

As previously reported Mercedes-Benz dropped their “Say The Word” commercial starring Ludacris and their new voice-technology featured A-class Benz.

According to USA Today who conducted an AdMeter poll, that commercial faired pretty well with viewers, ranking #11 on the top commercials list with an average rating of 6.31 out of 10.

Others scored higher, including Alexa’s “Not Everything Makes The Cut” ad with Harrison Ford and M&M’s “Bad Passengers” commercial with Christina Applegate. The ad featured Christina as an annoyed mom disciplining her bickering kids in the backseat. Those kids just happen to be M&Ms inside a bar of chocolate that she threatens to eat.

Hit the flip for the top five commercials from Super Bowl 2019 according to USA Today.