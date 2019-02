Interviewer: What would you do to never see Tom Brady in another Super Bowl? Me: pic.twitter.com/3mw0p27b9R — slobby deniro (@hashy_larry) February 4, 2019

Hilarious Super Bowl Tweets & Memes

We can all agree that Super Bowl 53 was borrrrrrrr-ingggggggg with a genuinely BAFFLING halftime show and countless trash commercials that sparked hilariously snarky chitter-chatter across the internet.

Adam Levine trying to fit in with Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/CKRhHHqzTE — EMANUEL (@frootyspice2) February 4, 2019

Peep all the funniest tweets and memes from Super Bowl 53 on the flip.