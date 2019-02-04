TAKE ALL OUR RENT MONEY: The New “Avengers: Endgame” Trailer Thanos-Snapped The Super Bowl Into Shiny Dust

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Avengers: Endgame poster

Source: Disney/Marvel

New Avengers: Endgame Trailer

It’s impossible to be more excited for Avengers: Endgame that arrives to snatch our souls on April 26th–the most anticipated April 26th in the history of April. Yea, it’s really that serious with a heart-stopping new trailer that completely overshadowed the Super Bowl.

Peep some captivating Endgame chitter-chatter on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, Entertainment, For Discussion

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.