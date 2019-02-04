R.I.P. ‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dead At 52

Kristoff St. John Dead At 52

A popular soap opera star has unfortunately passed away.

TMZ reports that Kristoff St. John of “The Young and the Restless” was found dead Sunday by a friend who went to check on him. So far authorities do not believe there was foul play. A source says however that alcohol may have been a factor.

The veteran actor won 10 NAACP Image Awards for his role as Neil Winters on the soap opera. He also earned 9 Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

The last tweet retweeted to his Twitter account ominously read;

“Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them.”

Kristoff’s son Julian St. John committed suicide in 2014 while at a mental health facility.

Entertainment Weekly adds that Kristoff took time off from his show in October 2017 to seek psychiatric treatment.

Entertainment Tonight also spoke with his ex-wife Mia St. John who told them that they’ve both been reeling since their son’s passing.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever,” ex-wife Mia St. John said in a statement. “The death of our beloved son Julian, has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

Such sad, sad, news. Condolences to his family.