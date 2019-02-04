Graphic Footage Shows Man Being Shot On New York Subway Platform In Broad Daylight [Video]

Police Are On The Search For A Suspect

Violence broke out at a Queens, NY subway station, leaving one man dead.

According to NBC 4, the victim was arguing with two men on a southbound 7 train and the situation spilled out onto the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue platform at around 12:45 p.m.

The whole incident was caught on video and the footage shows the three guys fighting on the ground of the elevated platform while the train is parked with doors open. A woman screams as the three men struggle, then at least six shots are heard going off.

The unnamed victim, who’s between the ages of 20 and 30, was unresponsive when the police arrived. They said he was shot multiple times, including in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the suspected dipped out, going north, according to police.

Trains bypassed the station in both directions for five hours as police investigated, according to the MTA.

“This incident is beyond horrifying,” an MTA spokesman Max Young said. “While our system and the city are safer than ever before, we have zero tolerance for any violence on our subways and buses, and the safety of our customers and employees will always be our number one priority.”

According to CBS New York, The NYPD is looking for two people of interest. One is a heavy-set Hispanic man with some facial hair and wearing either a blue or grey jacket along with a multicolored scarf. The second guy is a slim-figured Hispanic. The Department is also investigating whether the shooting was gang related.

You can watch a clip of the scuffle below and a more graphic account here.