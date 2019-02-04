Standing With Kaep Or NAH: Here’s Why Critics Are Not Okurrr With Cardi B’s Sly Super Bowl Appearances…

Make it make sense…

All About The Money: Cardi B’s Super Bowl Performances & Commercial Rubs Folks The Wrong Way

Cardi B took a stance to NOT perform earlier on when Super Bowl halftime show news broke, but this past weekend Belcalis seems to have forgotten she said she was going to bypass the NFL to “stand with Kaep”.

Headlines spread and interviews were shared where Cardi declared she “missed out on money” over the gig, but then she was seen partying on stage with the Patriots owner and Trump associate Robert Kraft at a pre-Super Bowl event.

This was unexpected and amazing: @Patriots owner Robert Kraft spotted dancing onstage with @iamcardib during the #Fanatics #SuperBowl party on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kAHdN5hDaC — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 3, 2019

To add to all the hypocrisy, the rapper partook in a Pepsi ad, the SB’s usually most highly-anticipated advert. So why declare you’re “standing with Kaep” Becalis? Or are you just upset you wasn’t getting a bag?

According to a source for Page Six, Cardi was only refusing to perform at halftime because the NFL didn’t meet her outlandish demands, not because she has any solidarity with kneeling players or issues with the league’s racial policies. The source claims Cardi demanded to be paid around $1 million to appear during the 20-minute performance and also required a solo spot during the show without Maroon 5 accompanying her on stage.

Hmmm. Something in the water isn’t clean.

Cardi B said she's not performing for the Superbowl because of everything Kaep stood/knelt for … BUT performed 6 different times for Superbowl events during the weekend lmfaoooooo A JOKE! — King Tit Gio (@SexyUnderHere) February 4, 2019

To be clear, lots of folks aren’t upset Cardi partook in extraneous Super Bowl activities, but is she telling lies to just “seem” woke for press? Hit the flip to see how folks are confused about Cardi B’s Super Bowl stance.