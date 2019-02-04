Of Course There Were: More Racist Azz Photos Found In Ralph Northam’s Medical School Yearbook

More Racist Photos Found In Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Yearbook

This weekend it came to light that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam wore either Blackface or a KKK outfit for Halloween when he was in medical school. The photos were published in his yearbook and were exposed by a right-wing website. Northam subsequently apologized for the photos and asked for forgiveness, then promptly decided that it wasn’t him in the picture and told us all to basically kiss his white, privileged, a$$.

To defend his position, Northam confusingly stated that the alleged photos of him are not the only racist pics in the book and that you could find several others. A challenge that the folks at CNN accepted and accomplished.

On page 10 of the yearbook, a photo shows a man dressed up like a woman in a lowcut white dress, pearls, a black wig and blackface. Next to the photo is the caption, “‘Baby Love’, who ever thought Diana Ross would make it to medical school” — an apparent reference to the lead singer of the Supremes, a Motown singing group made up of three black women. A woman behind him is wearing a hat as if she is dressed like a witch. The photo is on a page full of photos of other student outings and parties.

Then there is this…

— Later in the yearbook, in a section devoted to student personal pages, a photo of three men with their faces blackened wearing white dresses, white gloves, pearls and wigs appears. That photo appears on the page before Northam’s personal page. It is surrounded by other photos of this student at school and has no captions.

..and this.

— On page 34, the pharmacology page, a photo of a white man, not in blackface, shows him holding a coffee mug bearing the words, “We can’t get fired! Slaves have to be sold.”

Oh, and also this too…

— On page 10, there’s also a photo of a man groping a mannequin with the words “I try never to divulge my true feelings while examining my patients.”

These are men who are probably practicing medicine on Black patients right now as we speak.