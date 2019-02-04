Sucka Free Super Bowl Sunday: Patriots Safety Duron Harmon Has Already Declined White House Invite

New England Player Planning Not To Visit Trump After Win

Great news for those who are not fans of 45’s White House. At least one member of the New England Patriots Super Bowl winning squad has already vowed to decline a visit to Cheetoh.

Harmon told TMZ he will not join his team on any visits to Donald Trump explaining, “They don’t want me in the White House.”

In fact, Harmon even told TMZ “it would be dope” to do like the Golden State Warriors and visit Barack Obama instead.

Harmon made big plays in the Super Bowl Sunday after stepping in when Patrick Chung was forced to the locker room with an injury. Harmon broke up a potential touchdown pass to Rams wide receiver in the fourth quarter and he is also credited for forcing Jared Goff to throw his devastating interception toward the end of the match.

TMZ caught Harmon leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium with his son and he revealed plans to hang out with Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and Meek Mill.

Y’all may recall that Tom Brady skipped the last trip to the Trump White House when the Patriots were Super Bowl winners.