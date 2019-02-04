Body-Shaming Becky Ejected From United Airlines Flight After Verbally Abusing Black Passengers

Body-Shaming Woman Kicked Off United Airlines Flight

In case you missed it, a woman got kicked off her United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Newark, NJ on New Year’s Day after she proceeded to body-shame the passengers on either side of her. Seated in the middle of two traveling companions, the woman was talking on the phone when she commented that she was “stuck” adding “but at least they’ll keep me warm.” Norma Rodgers, the oncology nurse sitting next to the woman, asked a flight attendant to find the woman another seat, saying she would “not be verbally abused by this bit** or anybody else.”

“I can’t sit here because they’re both so big. Left and right. I can’t even sit here,” the woman commented, adding “I eat salad” as she stood to change seats.

Love & Hip Hop‘s Jonathan Fernandez was on the flight when it all went down and he told the woman she was disgusting, to which she replied “Why don’t you sit in between those two big pigs?”

United then removed the woman from the flight before it took off, saying in a statement that it provided her with “alternate travel arrangements first thing the next morning,” according to Huffington Post. Watch the viral clip below.