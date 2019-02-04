Musical Hummingbirds Chloe X Halle Sing “America The Beautiful” At The Super Bowl [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Super Bowl LIII Pregame

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chloe X Halle Slay Super Bowl Performance

Atlanta raised sister Chloe and Halle were a highlight at Sunday’s Super Bowl. The Beyonce since duo sang “America The Beautiful”, bringing their style of vibrant harmonies to the tune. The girls wore these matching black sequin get-ups and held hands at the and of it. Do you think they killed it???

Hit play to peep the entire performance.

