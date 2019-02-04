Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Russell & Ciara Bring Their Christian Coupledom To The NFL Honors

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

The 2019 NFL Honors took place this weekend in Atlanta and brought out big sports stars.

Seen on the scene were Russell Wilson and Ciara whose Christian coupledom shone through on the red carpet…

and looked picture perfect at ATL’s Fox Theater. The super sweet spouses recorded their own version of the Golden Globes’ popular elevator videos (remember the Lupita and Michael B Jordan) inside the festivities…

and Russell gushed over his boo beforehand.

View this post on Instagram

Can’t believe my eyes… Love you Mrs. Wilson

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Other stars who walked the carpet included Malcolm Jenkins and his wife Morrissa Jenkins…

Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

(Uncle) Shannon Sharpe…

Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

Monica…

Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

and Dak Prescott.

Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

The night’s biggest winner Patrick Mahomes was also on hand. The Chiefs quarterback won MVP,  Offensive Player of the Year and the FedEx Air Player of the Year.

Source: Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty

More from the 2019 NFL Honors on the flip.

Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

 

