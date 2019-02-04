Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Russell & Ciara Bring Their Christian Coupledom To The NFL Honors

2019 NFL Honors Photos

The 2019 NFL Honors took place this weekend in Atlanta and brought out big sports stars.

Seen on the scene were Russell Wilson and Ciara whose Christian coupledom shone through on the red carpet…

and looked picture perfect at ATL’s Fox Theater. The super sweet spouses recorded their own version of the Golden Globes’ popular elevator videos (remember the Lupita and Michael B Jordan) inside the festivities…

and Russell gushed over his boo beforehand.

Other stars who walked the carpet included Malcolm Jenkins and his wife Morrissa Jenkins…

(Uncle) Shannon Sharpe…

Monica…

and Dak Prescott.

The night’s biggest winner Patrick Mahomes was also on hand. The Chiefs quarterback won MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and the FedEx Air Player of the Year.

More from the 2019 NFL Honors on the flip.