Kiyomi Says Bow Wow Dragged Her By The Hair Over Talking To Guy In Club Before Arrests

Get your life together…

Reason Behind Bow Wow And Kiyomi Domestic Arrest Revealed In Police Report

More details behind why Bow Wow and his girlfriend Kiyomi allegedly assaulted each other have emerged. According to TMZ, the couple fought because Bow Wow was being possessive, allegedly. In police reports obtained, Kiyomi says it all hit the fan after they returned home from an Atlanta Club at 4am Saturday. Leslie says Bow Wow hit her in the head, pulled her by the hair, dragged her from her bedroom and told her to get the hell out, says TMZ.

Bow Wow acknowledged he was pissed about Kiyomi talking to the other guy in his report. He told cops she “disrespected him” by hanging “all over another man’s body.” He claims Leslie called him a “bitch ass n***er” when he complained about her behavior. Although admittedly jealous, Bow Wow claims he claims he merely told Leslie to leave their home and placed her bags by the door. He said Leslie “grabbed a nightstand lamp and threw it at him.” This is contrary to what Kiyomi’s report…

Yikes!