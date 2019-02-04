What In The White Rage? Liam Neeson Admits Once Wanting To Kill A “Black Bastard” After A Friend’s Rape

The ‘Taken’ Star Recalls A Racist Revenge Memory

Liam Neeson is spilling all the details of his past life and surprise, surprise…

Racism is involved.

The actor of the upcoming film Cold Pursuit was on a press run when he made a disturbing confession to Independent. While explaining how his character in Cold Pursuit turns to anger and revenge, Liam said, “There’s something primal – God forbid you’ve ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions. I’ll tell you a story. This is true.”

He then recalled a time someone close to him was raped and the revenge he sought on a Black suspect:

“She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” Neeson said. “But my immediate reaction was…I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a Black person.”

Neeson then went on to describe how he roamed the streets with a cosh (a bar used as a weapon or night stick) looking for the nearest Black person to pummel.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody – I’m ashamed to say that – and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could…kill him.”

Neeson said it took him around a week or a week and a half to fully process the situation:

“It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that,” he said. “And I’ve never admitted that, and I’m saying it to a journalist. God forbid. It’s awful. But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, ‘What the fuck are you doing’, you know? I understand that need for revenge, but it just leads to more revenge, to more killing and more killing.”

Neeson acknowledged that he plays a lot of revenge-seeking characters in movies but he believes it doesn’t lead to more violence in real life, rather it could be an outlet for people so that they don’t commit violence:

“I think audience members live to see that,” Neeson said. “They can kind of live vicariously through it. People say, ‘Yeah but violence in films makes people want to go out and kill people.’ I don’t believe that at all. I think the average moviegoer thinks, ‘Yeah, punch him. Punch him.’ And they get a satisfaction out of seeing somebody else enact it, and they leave the theatre and they feel satiated in some way.”

However, this doesn’t fully explain his let me find me a “Black bastard” days.

Was Liam tmi with his confessional story? Or is this the tale of a changed man? You tell us.