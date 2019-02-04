Fight The Power: Yandy Smith Pepper Sprayed While Protesting Inhumane Prison Conditions
Yandy Smith Pepper Sprayed While Protesting Freezing Cold Federal Detention Center Conditions
Yandy Smith may lead a sometimes glamorous life on reality television but she’s still fighting for social justice out in these streets. Yandy spent her weekend protesting on behalf of inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility in Brooklyn, where thousands of people were subjected to horrible conditions for DAY while the center had no electricity or heat.
At the federal jail right here in Brooklyn, where temperatures are BELOW FREEZING, the heat and electricity have been turned off SINCE MONDAY. 1,600 HUMANS are there. That is them, right now, banging and making noises so people outside can hear them. MEN AND WOMEN are getting sick and are freezing. The only thing working since Monday are small emergency lights. This is a gross human rights abuse. One guard just told me he just took the temperature inside and that it is 33 degrees in there. #OccupyForHumanity @shaunking @theshaderoom Incarcerated Individuals Have Rights Too! JOIN US In Solidarity With Our Incarcerated Family 2/2/19 12pm – #UntilThereIsHeat MDC Brooklyn Detention Center 80 29th st Brooklyn NY 11232 Dress Warm…We Will Be There Until All Services Are Restored! @mysonnenygeneral @jamilatdavis @tamikadmallory @yandysmith @ericaford_ilovemylife @lsarsour @trife_gangsta @nyjusticeleague @msladyjustice1 @angelo_pinto_
UPDATE!!!!! LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE !!!!!!! THE INMATES SAID THEY HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANYTHING THAT WAS DELIVERED! . . . Good start! #occupythestreets #Untiltheyhaveheat #occupyforhumanity I,ll let y’all know, when and if it gets there. . . . Follow my family @tamikadmallory @mysonnenygeneral @jamilatdavis @msladyjustice1 @lsarsour THEY DO THIS WORK EVERY DAY. when they call for my help I gladly use my platform and show up BUT they WORK for our communities everyday.
@tamikadmallory, @bonded4ever, @jamilatdavis, @mysonnenygeneral and myself got on the phone at midnight. And said what can we do to help these people out?! By the next morning this happened. So many of you people sit and poke fun on my page about the protest I’m apart of. Or say “here’s Yandy doing it for social media again” but what more is my social media for than to bring attention to the injustices we as humans deal with or the beauty of life we deal with. Here real change is happening because we demanded it and put in the work. Stop sitting at home judging, causing dissension, and allowing nonsense to cloud your vision of what’s right! Get up and get out there with me. You see the work and I will CONTINUE TO POST! SO THE NEXT TIME YOU SAY YANDY DOES IT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA MAKE SURE YOU ADD BUT SHE REALLY PUTS IN THE WORK AND MAKES THINGS HAPPEN! Then say to yourself “IM A LAZY SIDE LINE HATIN A$$ LAME!” because you’re not putting in any work! If you can’t make it out here send food, soup, blankets for the protesters. Or you can cash app @tamikadmallory to aid in this $tamikamal. Now meet me out here at MDC 80 29th street Brooklyn NY . . . . Special thanks to the other street soldiers that got the call and SHOWED UP WITH THEIR BOOTS ON, SIGNS AND BLOW HORNS @ericaford_ilovemylife @lsarsour @trife_gangsta @nyjusticeleague @msladyjustice1 @angelo_pinto_ #occupyforhumanity #UntilThereIsHeat @noequalitynoeconomy @streetpoliticianspod
Things got really rocky for Yandy at one point after police pepper sprayed protesters.
This is what happened to my Sis @yandysmith. Officer C. Garcia along with Officer T. Dodson at the Metropolitan Detention Center brutality assualted Yandy Smith and pepper sprayed her for no reason. . . This is the culture of the staff at MDC. Can you imagine what they are doing to the inmates? #enoughisenough #changemustcome #occupymdc #itsgoingdown
She seems to be doing better now and it looks like there is at least some good news.
YESSSSS YESSSSSSSSSS YESSSSSSSSSSSSS!!! We see lights!!! Lights are on!! We did it! @tamikadmallory @jamilatdavis @trife_gangsta @mysonnenygeneral @bonded4ever. Hope this means the heat is on too. We won’t leave until we have that confirmation. @omereandskylar mommy and @therealinfiniti_ be home soon❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ . . . IF YOU’VE WATCHED MY LIVE OR HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING ME FOR THE LAST FOUR YEARS YOU’VE SEEN TAMIKA @tamikadmallory LEAD THE WAY AT EVERY MARCH AND EVERY RALLY. I WAS OUT THERE TODAY BECAUSE SHE CALLED!!!!!. I WAS OUT THERE TODAY BECAUSE SHE SAID SIS I NEED YOU!!!!!! THIS IS HER FULL TIME JOB FOR THE PAST 20YRS. SHE IS BLACK HISTORY! FOR ALL OF YOU ASKING HOW YOU CAN HELP. YOU CAN HELP ME BY HELPING HER. YOU CAN HELP US AS A PEOPLE BY HELPING HER! SHE EATS WHEN WE FEED HER! AND WE NEED TO MAKE SURE SHES GOOD SO SHES ABLE TO CONTINUE TO FIGHT. $1, $2, $3 WHAT EVER YOU CAN SPARE SEND! NEXT IT COULD BE YOU GETTING BEAT AT A WAFFLE HOUSE, DRAGGED OFF A PLANE, YOUR SON, FATHER OR BROTHER SHOT MURDERED, YOUR FAMILY MEMBER FREEZING TO DEATH IN A CELL. SHES THE ONE THAT ORGANIZES AND LEADS THE WAY TO JUSTICE. LETS COME TOGETHER AND STORE UP FUNDS AND SUPPORT OUR REAL LIFE LEADER. I MEAN BOOTS ON GROUND, KNOCKING ON PEOPLES DOOR, SLEEPING OUTSIDE IN THE COLD LEADER!!!! ACTIVIST DON’T GET PAID, THEY ARE ABLE TO DO THE WORK ONLY WITH THE HELP OF THE COMMUNITY. SO MANY PEOPLE HAVE REACHED OUT TO ME ASKING WHAT THEY COULD DO OR GIVE. WELL SHES BEEN DOING THIS FOR 20YRS. PLEASE GIVE TO HER PERSONALLY! HELP ME BY DONATING TO HER WELL BEING!! TAMIKA CAN TELL YOU HOW TO DONATE TO HER ORGANIZATION BUT TODAY LETS SUPPORT HER PERSONALLY!!! CASHAPP $TAMIKAMAL CASHAPP $TAMIKAMAL Paypal.Me/TamikaMallory ZELLE Tmallory@malloryconsulting.net
The lights are back on.
If you lived in NYC would you be out there with Yandy protesting?
