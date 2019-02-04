Fight The Power: Yandy Smith Pepper Sprayed While Protesting Inhumane Prison Conditions

Yandy Smith Pepper Sprayed While Protesting Freezing Cold Federal Detention Center Conditions

Yandy Smith may lead a sometimes glamorous life on reality television but she’s still fighting for social justice out in these streets. Yandy spent her weekend protesting on behalf of inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility in Brooklyn, where thousands of people were subjected to horrible conditions for DAY while the center had no electricity or heat.

Things got really rocky for Yandy at one point after police pepper sprayed protesters.

She seems to be doing better now and it looks like there is at least some good news.

The lights are back on.

