Hate It Or Dislike It? Nicki Minaj Remakes Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” And Gunna’s “Drip Harder” [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj Drops Two New Freestyles
Nicki Minaj returned to Queen Radio this week with some new music to feed her rabid and raucously reactionary fanbase.
Here’s the first one. It’s a remake of Meek Mill and Drake’s “Going Bad”
Thoughts?
Flip the page to hear how Onika sounds over Gunna and Lil’ Baby’s “Drip Too Hard”
Do you think either one of these are dope?
