Stacked Snack Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Brick House Built Bawwwwdy To The L.A. Premiere Of “The Lego Movie 2”

Tiffany Haddish Celebrates With Lego Movie Cast

Tiffany Haddish showed up for the premiere of her latest film ‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ this weekend looking like a snack in a white Balmain dress. She was joined by cast mates Chris Pratt, Alison Brie and Elizabeth Banks.

She ready for sure!

Hit the flip for more photos from the premiere