Stacked Snack Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Brick House Built Bawwwwdy To The L.A. Premiere Of “The Lego Movie 2”
Tiffany Haddish Celebrates With Lego Movie Cast
Tiffany Haddish showed up for the premiere of her latest film ‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ this weekend looking like a snack in a white Balmain dress. She was joined by cast mates Chris Pratt, Alison Brie and Elizabeth Banks.
She ready for sure!
Jason Momoa brought his kids
Naya Rivera brought her son Josey
Josh Duhamel got into character with his son Axl
Young Texas rapper Lay Lay was ready for her spotlight — she’s got music on the soundtrack. Congratulations to her!
Super cute right?
Tiffany Haddish bonded with Maya Rudolph on the carpet
Tiffany doesn’t know how to be serious… and we love it!
