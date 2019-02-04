Stacked Snack Tiffany Haddish Brought Her Brick House Built Bawwwwdy To The L.A. Premiere Of “The Lego Movie 2”

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Tiffany Haddish Celebrates With Lego Movie Cast

Tiffany Haddish showed up for the premiere of her latest film ‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ this weekend looking like a snack in a white Balmain dress. She was joined by cast mates Chris Pratt, Alison Brie and Elizabeth Banks.

She ready for sure!

View this post on Instagram

February 8th make sure you check it out!

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

Hit the flip for more photos from the premiere

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Jason Momoa brought his kids

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Naya Rivera brought her son Josey

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Josh Duhamel got into character with his son Axl

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Young Texas rapper Lay Lay was ready for her spotlight — she’s got music on the soundtrack. Congratulations to her!

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Super cute right?

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Tiffany Haddish bonded with Maya Rudolph on the carpet

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Tiffany doesn’t know how to be serious… and we love it!

Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Lay Lay, Chris Pratt, Allison Brie, Elizabeth Banks and more at Lego Movie Premiere

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Bangers, Black Girl Magic, Cakes

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.