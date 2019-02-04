Spotted: Eva Marcille & Terrence J Host Crown Royal Peach Pre-Launch In ATL

- By Bossip Staff
Atlanta Crown Royal Peach Pre-Launch

Atlanta got into some peachy goodness courtesy of Crown Royal Peach during Super Bowl LIII weekend. RHOA’s Eva Marcille, TV personality Terrence J and DJ Shalé hosted a brunch Saturday afternoon at the Elevator Factory.

As guests geared up for the big game Eva and Terrence introduced them to Crown Royal Peach, Crown Royal’s limited time offering set to hit shelves next month.

Attendees at the event were among the first to try the new whiskey and partied at the exclusive celebration.

Are you looking to try Crown Royal Peach? WE ARE!

In addition to the Crown Royal Peach brunch, celebs gave back courtesy of the Crown Roya Purple Bag Project. Attendees of the Rolling Stone party assembled care packages for troops currently serving overseas as part of the endeavor that has a mission to distribute 1 million care packages to military heroes and those impacted by natural disasters by 2020.

Attendees such as Brandon Michael Hall, LaLa Milan, and Scheana Shay joined in on the philanthropic effort.

