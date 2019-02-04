Pec-A-Palooza: Tat-Scribbled Adam Levine’s Mayo-Dipped Nips Spark Super Bowl-Sized Slander Party
- By Bossip Staff
The Internet Vs. Adam Levine
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine really thought he was doing something when he bared his tat-scribbled chest during the very, very questionable Super Bowl halftime show. WHY he stripped down and flexed his mayo-dipped nips in front of the world, we may never know, but the Super-Bowl-sized slander that ensued was absolutely hilarious.
Peep the most hilarious Super Bowl-sized Adam Levine slander on the flip.
