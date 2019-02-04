Kanye West Is Retiring His MAGA Hat Collection According To GLC

Kanye West Reportedly Surrendered His MAGA Hat Collection

Kanye West’s longtime friend and GO.O.D. Music artist GLC says Kanye is finish rocking Donnie’s racist MAGA Hat…FOREVER.

The Chicago rapper shared the news during an appearance on The Red Pill Podcast with Van Lathan. GLC claimed Kanye had surrendered his collection of MAGA hats after an intervention a few weeks back.

“[Kanye] actually gave me the boxes of the hats. He said, ‘I’m never wearing these again,'” the rapper revealed. “We had a conversation, and I explained it to him, you know, the hurt that was attached to it, and he said he’d never do it again. And that’s the word that he gave me.”

Here ia the clip:

Just weeks ago, Yeezy tweeted his affinity for Trump his MAGA emblem, so we don’t know how valid GLC’s claims are.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

If Yeezy retires the hat, does that redeem all of the nonsense that came with him wearing it? The full episode of The Red Pill Podcast will air Tuesday, Feb. 5.