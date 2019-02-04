Paid In Full Preciousness: YG’s Adorable Daughter Harmony Ava Lynn Launches Love Out Loud Kids Clothing Line

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

YG's Daughter Harmony Ava Lynn launched a kids clothing line @loveoutloud

Source: Courtesy @loveoutloud / @loveoutloud

Harmony Ava Lynn Launches New Children’sLine @LoveOutLoud

Kudos to the kiddos! YG’s three-year-old daughter Harmony Ava Lynn is the CEO and creator of a new clothing line called @LoveOutLoud The clothes and tees are super cute. 10% of sales go to disabled & under privileged kids across the world! Visit the website HERE

YG's Daughter Harmony Ava Lynn launched a kids clothing line @loveoutloud

Source: Courtesy @loveoutloud / @loveoutloud

Harmony is such an adorable model right?

Hit the flip for more photos of the clothes being modeled by Fetty Wap and Masika’s daughter Khari Barbi, Derrick Rose and Mieka Joi’s son PJ Rose, DJ Mustard and Chanel’s son Kiylan.

YG and daughter Harmony Ava Lynn

Source: Courtesy @loveoutloud / Courtesy @loveoutloud

YG's Daughter Harmony Ava Lynn launched a kids clothing line @loveoutloud

Source: Courtesy @loveoutloud / @loveoutloud

YG's Daughter Harmony Ava Lynn launched a kids clothing line @loveoutloud

Source: Courtesy @loveoutloud / @loveoutloud

YG's Daughter Harmony Ava Lynn launched a kids clothing line @loveoutloud

Source: Courtesy @loveoutloud / @loveoutloud

YG's Daughter Harmony Ava Lynn launched a kids clothing line @loveoutloud

Source: Courtesy @loveoutloud / @loveoutloud

View this post on Instagram

Available now, Lovemeoutloud.com

A post shared by LOVE OUT LOUD – toddlers (@loveoutloud) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    February 4th LoveMeOutLoud.com

    A post shared by LOVE OUT LOUD – toddlers (@loveoutloud) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Love is Gucci

    A post shared by LOVE OUT LOUD – toddlers (@loveoutloud) on

    View this post on Instagram

    LoveMeOutLoud.com

    A post shared by LOVE OUT LOUD – toddlers (@loveoutloud) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Babies, Ballers, Celebrity Seeds

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.