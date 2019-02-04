Paid In Full Preciousness: YG’s Adorable Daughter Harmony Ava Lynn Launches Love Out Loud Kids Clothing Line
- By Bossip Staff
Harmony Ava Lynn Launches New Children’sLine @LoveOutLoud
Kudos to the kiddos! YG’s three-year-old daughter Harmony Ava Lynn is the CEO and creator of a new clothing line called @LoveOutLoud The clothes and tees are super cute. 10% of sales go to disabled & under privileged kids across the world! Visit the website HERE
Harmony is such an adorable model right?
Hit the flip for more photos of the clothes being modeled by Fetty Wap and Masika’s daughter Khari Barbi, Derrick Rose and Mieka Joi’s son PJ Rose, DJ Mustard and Chanel’s son Kiylan.
