The Real: B2K Talks The Millennium Tour & Extends An Invite To Adrienne [Video]

B2K Talks The Millennium Tour On “The Real”

All of the members of B2K stopped by “The Real” today to talk their Millennium Tour. While there Omarion, J-Boog, Lil Fizz, and Raz-B talked about returning to the stage and even invited Adrienne to join them.

Mind you, Adrienne’s from the group 3LW and the group considers her a “good friend.” Sorry Bow Wow looks like you’re still not getting an invite.

