The Real: B2K Talks The Millennium Tour & Extends An Invite To Adrienne [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
B2K Talks The Millennium Tour On “The Real”
All of the members of B2K stopped by “The Real” today to talk their Millennium Tour. While there Omarion, J-Boog, Lil Fizz, and Raz-B talked about returning to the stage and even invited Adrienne to join them.
Mind you, Adrienne’s from the group 3LW and the group considers her a “good friend.” Sorry Bow Wow looks like you’re still not getting an invite.
Are you checking out the Millenium Tour???
