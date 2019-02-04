Transformation: #LHHNY’s Sidney Starr Consults A Doctor About “Gettin’ That P****” Surgery [Video]

Sidney Starr Consults A Doctor About Gender Confirmation Surgery

Love & Hip-Hop: New York‘s Sidney Starr has been on her journey to her final gender confirmation surgery for quite some time and she couldn’t be more excited to speak to her doctor and ask questions. Some of the answers she got gave her a lil’ cause to pause…

Press play to find out the shocking risk involved in creating a vaginal canal.

We DEFINITELY didn’t see that coming.