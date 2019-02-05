Moët & Chandon And Dallas Austin Host Celebrity Rosé Brunch During Big Game Weekend In Atlanta

Moët & Chandon And Dallas Austin Host Celebrity Brunches During Big Game Weekend

Moët & Chandon and Dallas Austin hosted daily brunches at his sprawling estate during Big Game Weekend in Atlanta. The Celebrity Rosé Brunch and The Big Game Brunch featured Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé and Moët Ice while chefs prepared light fare and delectable bites. Guests included Black Eye Peas, Taboo, the cast of FOX show STAR, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady and more! For some exclusive event photos, hit the flip!