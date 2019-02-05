Best SINGLE LIFE: Lori Harvey Is Putting Trey Songz, Justin Combs, Future AND A Maybe New Boo In Their Feelings While Twitter Goes HAM

Lori Harvey Is Living Her Best Life

Lori Harvey is one beautiful woman and she knows it. She’s also young, single and enjoying herself. That’s why she has had no problem keeping herself a rotation of MCMs that all can’t stop talking about her. First, she was spotted with Trey Songz by paparazzi and tried to duck out the way. This caused Future AND ex-bae Justin Combs to get sassy with her on IG about how she didn’t get out of the way fast enough. All of that came to a head when she finally put up a pic with Trey Songz on IG seemingly declaring her status as boo’d up with him. THEN she deleted the pic with Trey just in time for rumors to spread that she was tonguing down Lewis Hamilton! THEN THEN she was spotted with Justin Combs!

One thing seems pretty clear: Lori Harvey is keeping her men on rotation. We stan a woman with options. Twitter is doing the exact same…take a look at the chaos that has ensued the men in their feelings.

Lori Harvey is living her very best life. I hope she never apologizes and continues to run off into sunsets with our MCMs. — LEEKO (@WholeLottaLeek) February 4, 2019