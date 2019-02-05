That Old Thang: Future Spotted Hanging With Baby Mama Brittni Mealy…And Joie Chavis Is Upset?

Future Back On Good Terms With Brittni Mealy

Future and Brittni Mealy, mother of his son Prince, are back on good terms.

The co-parents were spotted together this past weekend. Future and Brittni partied at Compound Night Club, which was packed with people for a Super Bowl Event, hosted by Diddy Jeezy and Future. They sat together and vibed in unison all night.

Previously, Brittni Mealy dumped her on and off again baby daddy Future in a public post, after he was caught cheating. The two have been going back an forth for years, with Future even having a child with Joie Chavis in the midst of one of the relationship “downs”, and appearing to choose Joie over Brittni around the time she held a baby shower. In December, Future denied his true love for both women in interviews, saying he’s sacrificed healthy relationships to remain wealthy in his career.

Brittni seems to have swept all of it under the rug…

But what about Joie??? Welp, it seems like she’s deleted all photos of her baby daddy Future from her page this weekend.

Even the sweet baby shower photo from November, when they looked like a cozy couple are gone. Instead, Joie left up photos of their son, Hendrix, posting a new video of him. Hit the flip to see…