Life Comes At You Fast: Queen Naija’s Ex-Hubby Chris Sails Banned From Social Media After Ex-Gf Assault

Chris Sails Banned From Social Media

Life comes at you fast! Within about a year in a half, Youtuber Chris Sails lost his wife and youtube partner Queen Naija, lost his girlfriend after a domestic dispute, caught charges and now he’s losing his ability to post on social media — where he primarily makes his money.

According to a report from The Blast, a Texas judge recently ordered Sails is not allowed to use YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other platform while out on bond for the assault case involving Parker McKenna Posey. Last month, the judge had added drug testing to the terms of his release.

Sails was originally arrested on October 25 allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Posey posted bruised face and body photos of herself in late September, indicating she was attacked by Chris. She later pressed charges, allegedly he strangled her, hit her with his closed fist and slammed her head into the ground in the police report.

Chris initially denied the accusations, even writing a song about it. He then admitted he hit her in “self-defense.” Now he won’t be saying anything at all online since he banned. SMH.