Cardi B Flaunts Her Fuzzy Fun Bags While Partying During Super Bowl Weekend

- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B had a jam-packed Super Bowl weekend that included an appearance at an ATL night club.

Bardi brought her rainbow-colored tresses to kick it with Alex Gidewon (right) at his Club Compound.

While there she partied in VIP with lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns and Quality Control CEO Pee (red and black).

Also on hand was Meek Mill…

and Young Thug’s fiancee Jerrika Karlae.

If you’re curious about Cardi’s furry fun bag top, it’s from Duckie Confetti. The jeans are (of course) Fashion Nova.

More Super Bowl party girl Cardi on the flip.

Before partying at Compound, Cardi sat down Good Morning America’s TJ Holmes to dish on marriage, motherhood and her career.

According to her, she and Offset are taking things slow and she thinks it’s important for baby Kulture to grow up in a two-parent household.

Cardi also partied with her publicist Patience.

Toya Wright made an appearance.

DC Young Fly was also on hand.

Teyana Taylor stopped by.

