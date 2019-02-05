WTF Is Wrong With Yewww?! Jess Hilarious Heaves Homophobic Hate Speech On Instagram Commenter

Jess Hilarious Uses Homophobic F-Word Slur Toward Instagram User

Jess Hilarious is facing growing social media backlash over a comment that she left on Instagram in response to a person who left a comment on the following post:

Here is the comment that was left and Jess’ response.

Suffice to say, people are offended, angry, and hurt, especially considering that Jess has so many fans in the LGBTQ community.

There’s just no room in society for speech like this. People will not stand for it and public figures with large platforms should know better. But alas, here we are.

