WTF Is Wrong With Yewww?! Jess Hilarious Heaves Homophobic Hate Speech On Instagram Commenter
Jess Hilarious Uses Homophobic F-Word Slur Toward Instagram User
Jess Hilarious is facing growing social media backlash over a comment that she left on Instagram in response to a person who left a comment on the following post:
Here is the comment that was left and Jess’ response.
Suffice to say, people are offended, angry, and hurt, especially considering that Jess has so many fans in the LGBTQ community.
There’s just no room in society for speech like this. People will not stand for it and public figures with large platforms should know better. But alas, here we are.
Flip the page to see what Jess had to say in response to the well-deserved dragging that she’s currently undergoing.
View this post on Instagram
Listen, I have NEVER been homophobic in my fucking life. I love gay people as they love me. Yesterday I called a young man a “faggot” For disrespecting me. And for that, to the LGBT community I sincerely apologize. However if I feel disrespected and that someone hit below the belt, whether they are gay or not, I’m going to return the same energy. I’m trying to control my anger at this point in my career By being more positive, but just like anybody else, it’s a growing process. I ask that the LGBT 🏳️🌈 gives respect as they want it. If you feel as if you can’t forgive me and I am still canceled on your watch I totally understand 🌈 Still Love you guys.
To the LGBTQ folks, do you accept this “apology”? Are you still a Jess Hilarious fan? We want to hear from you in the comments.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.