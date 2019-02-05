ATL HOE: Big Boi Drops A Visual For “Doin It” With Some Help From Sleepy Brown [Video]

Big Boi And Sleepy Brown Come Together For “Doin It”

This year’s Super Bowl half time show was lackluster, to say the least–but most level-headed people agree that the best part was the short appearance from Big Boi and his partner-in-crime Sleepy Brown.

Fresh off their onstage “ATL HOE” excellence, the two came together once again to drop a music video for their recently released track, “Doin It.” Check out the brand new visual below.