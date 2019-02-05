Congratulations! Andy Cohen Announces The Birth Of His Son

Andy Cohen Welcomes A Son

Andy Cohen is a dad! The Bravo exec made the announcement Monday, February 4, that he welcomed his son Benjamin Allen Cohen who weighs 9 lbs 2 ounces and is 20 inches long. According to Andy, Benjamin is a family name and in honor of his grandfather.

He’s since been flooded with congratulatory messages from the ladies of the Real Housewives franchises who were spotted partying (HARD) at his baby shower.

Congrats Andy!