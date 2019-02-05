The Breakfast Club: Cory Booker Talks Plans For His 2020 Presidential Run & Beyond [Video]

Cory Booker Goes In Depth About His Presidential Run

It ain’t official ’til they stop by The Breakfast Club.

Cory Booker just recently announced his 2020 presidential run, so of course, the Senator had to stop by to chat with the good people over at The Breakfast Club. During his interview, the New Jersey native talked all about his plans for his upcoming presidential campaign, big pharma, and his domestic agenda.

Check out everything Booker has to say below: