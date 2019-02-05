Young Mula Breakups: YFN Lucci & Reginae Carter Call It Quits

YFN Lucci And Reginae Break Up

It was sweet while it lasted, but Reginae Carter and rapper YFN Lucci are no more…

Seems like there was a trust issue between Reginae Carter, 20, and her boo YFN Lucci, 27. Reginae finally ended things after posting tweets about hating dudes who are too “friendly.”

I hate a friendly ass nigga 🙄 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) January 27, 2019

Following her frustrated tweets, Reginae posted “let him go, keep yourself” to her IG story, adding “I will do exactly that.” The breakup post went up just two days ago after Regine and Lucci had made separate Super Bowl party appearances.

Lucci seemingly confirmed the breakup with his own post, writing “LOVE is just a word it don’t matter to me #FREE21.” Reginae has deleted all of her photos with Lucci on her Instagram page, so we guess this is really a wrap…

Or it is a trigger warning?? After Lucci’s post went up, Reginae was still throwing shots at her ex in tweets.

Alexa play “how to love “ by Lil Wayne . Thx. — Love me (@reginae_carter1) February 4, 2019

Maybe Lil Wayne could teach Lucci how to love his daughter??? Do YOU think this breakup is for the better?