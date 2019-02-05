A Lil Positivity: NFL Legends Donate $100K To Atlanta School
The NFL Legends Community made a BIG impact in Atlanta during Super Bowl weekend. The group comprised of former players, hall-of-famers and all pros generously gave $100,000 to the city’s Humphries Elementary School.
The news was shared by Fox 5 who spoke with former player Takeo Spikes about the endeavor.
“It’s a way for all of us to come together to not only stay intact but to be able to use our leverage inside of every community,” said Spikes. “We chose Humphries elementary school because they need it.”
Students at the Southeast Atlanta school will receive Chromebooks and the money will be used for field trips and extracurricular activities.
Last night my brotherhood, friends, family and supporters came together bigger than I could have ever imagined. Together our goal was to raise much needed funds for Humphries Elementary school. Why work so hard for so long? Why ask our sponsors to step up to the plate? Because these kids deserve our help, they need us to show them how together, we can get them to where they need to be. #youcantbewhatyoucantsee #nfl #nfllegends #lovethyneighbor #VincentCountry #SpikesStrikesAgain
Kudos to the NFL Legends for making an impact.
