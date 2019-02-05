A Lil Positivity: NFL Legends Donate $100K To Atlanta School

NFL Legends Donate $100,000 To Atlanta’s Humphries Elementary School

The NFL Legends Community made a BIG impact in Atlanta during Super Bowl weekend. The group comprised of former players, hall-of-famers and all pros generously gave $100,000 to the city’s Humphries Elementary School.

The news was shared by Fox 5 who spoke with former player Takeo Spikes about the endeavor.

“It’s a way for all of us to come together to not only stay intact but to be able to use our leverage inside of every community,” said Spikes. “We chose Humphries elementary school because they need it.”

Students at the Southeast Atlanta school will receive Chromebooks and the money will be used for field trips and extracurricular activities.

Kudos to the NFL Legends for making an impact.