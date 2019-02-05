Did Soulja Boy Beat & Kidnap A Woman? Sources Claim THIS Is The “Real Story”

Soulja Boy Reportedly Denies Beating, Kidnapping Woman

Soulja Boy has been accused of punching, kicking, and using an extension cord to tie up a woman…in his garage…for six hours. TMZ says Soulja Boy denies the attack, which allegedly happened this past Friday, adding that according to the rapper, this is “a simple case of a woman scorned.”

“Sources connected to the rapper tell TMZ, the alleged victim — Kayla — is flat-out lying when she says Soulja beat her and then took her in his garage and tied her to a chair for 6 hours,” the site states.

Here’s what sources reportedly claim is the “real story.”

Our sources say the real story is this … Soulja had been dating Kayla but ended the relationship, and she was irate. They say Kayla came to Soulja’s house on Friday night, heavily under the influence, and crashed her car in his driveway … hitting the curb. A crowd of people were partying inside the house and heard the crash. A woman who is Soulja’s manager then came outside and told Kayla she was not welcome and she should leave. Our sources say, Kayla then attacked the manager and the 2 began fighting. We’re told Soulja never went outside his home and never even saw Kayla.

TMZ was reportedly told Kayla got her injuries while attacking Soulja’s manager, who was attempting to defend herself against the woman. The rapper’s people say the allegations are “100% fabricated.” We’ll continue to keep you updated.