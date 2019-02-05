Taken To Task: Liam Neeson Curiously Explains To GMA How Power-Walking Assuaged His Hate Crime Heart

Liam Neeson On GMA Explaining Previous Desire For Revenge Hate Crime

Liam Neeson set his career on fire yesterday when he recounted a time in his life 40 years ago that he wanted to kill a random “Black bastard” to avenge the rape of his friend.

Today, he sat down with Robin Roberts on GMA to further discuss the incident.

"I'm not a racist." Actor Liam Neeson addresses past racist revenge plot in one-on-one with @RobinRoberts this morning on @GMA. Watch the FULL interview HERE: https://t.co/MPgIRwhnhF pic.twitter.com/jWRTDwys9j — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2019

Somehow there is a huge “debate” happening on social media where some folks are actually praising Liam Neeson for his “bravery” and “honesty”. Folks like former British “football” player John Barnes:

liam neeson: i walked the streets with a cosh hoping i’d be approached by a black bastard so that i could kill him black women: this is representative of the real danger black men face everyday black men: give liam neeson a medalpic.twitter.com/VdB09SCxsn — Mrs GIFLord DanielléDASH (@DanielleDASH) February 5, 2019

Wow, that’s some cape.

Below, you can watch the full GMA interview.

