Taken To Task: Liam Neeson Curiously Explains To GMA How Power-Walking Assuaged His Hate Crime Heart
- By Bossip Staff
Liam Neeson set his career on fire yesterday when he recounted a time in his life 40 years ago that he wanted to kill a random “Black bastard” to avenge the rape of his friend.
Today, he sat down with Robin Roberts on GMA to further discuss the incident.
Somehow there is a huge “debate” happening on social media where some folks are actually praising Liam Neeson for his “bravery” and “honesty”. Folks like former British “football” player John Barnes:
Wow, that’s some cape.
Below, you can watch the full GMA interview.
Flip the page to see how people are reacting.
