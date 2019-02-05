Taken To Task: Liam Neeson Curiously Explains To GMA How Power-Walking Assuaged His Hate Crime Heart

- By Bossip Staff
Liam Neeson On GMA Explaining Previous Desire For Revenge Hate Crime

Liam Neeson set his career on fire yesterday when he recounted a time in his life 40 years ago that he wanted to kill a random “Black bastard” to avenge the rape of his friend.

Today, he sat down with Robin Roberts on GMA to further discuss the incident.

Somehow there is a huge “debate” happening on social media where some folks are actually praising Liam Neeson for his “bravery” and “honesty”. Folks like former British “football” player John Barnes:

Wow, that’s some cape.

Below, you can watch the full GMA interview.

Flip the page to see how people are reacting.

