Keshia Knight Pulliam, Dr. Jackie & More Attend The SuperBOLD Women’s Empowerment Brunch [Photos]

Seen on the scene…

Keshia Knight Pulliam, Dr. Jaqueline Walters & More Attend The Third Annual SuperBOLD Brunch

During Atlanta’s Super Bowl LIII weekend, women gathered for an afternoon of sisterhood and fellowship. The 3rd annual SuperBOLD Women’s Empowerment Brunch honored and celebrated women who have made an undeniable impact in their industry and community.

This year’s SuperBOLD honorees included Keshia Knight Pulliam (Actress), Jovian Zayne (Founder of International Day of Purpose), Melissa Butler (Founder of The Lip Bar), Melissa A. Mitchell (Visual Artist) and Sybil Amuti (Entrepreneur & Media Maven).

“The SuperBOLD brunch is an exciting place women gather to celebrate each other,” says event host and visionary Nicole R. Coleman. “This year we are excited to honor women in the city of Atlanta who have displayed a commitment to service and sacrifice in name of lifting each other up.”

Guests enjoyed SuperBOLD Bellini cocktails, networking and a day of inspirational engagement featuring Stevie Baggs, Jr. (entrepreneur & NFL alumni) and a candid, transparent girl talk on women’s health and wholeness with special guests Dr. Jackie Walters (Bravo TV’s Married to Medicine) and Janell Stephens (Founder & Master Mixtress, Camille Rose).

The 2019 edition of SuperBOLD also introduced the “SuperBOLD Woman of the Year” award presented posthumously to Tomara Johnson Thompson in honor of a woman who has fearlessly modeled leadership, grace and a dedication to elevate other women.

The next installment of the SuperBOLD Empowerment Brunch will take place in Miami during SuperBowl LIV (54) weekend in 2020. For more information on the SuperBOLD series, visit http://www.livesuperbold.com and follow on Instagram @livesuperbold.

2019 SuperBOLD brunch Sponsors;

Hello Beautiful

Madame Noire

Camille Rose

Facebook

The Honey Pot Co.

Girls In Action

StemWars

Corporate Homie

More photos on the flip.