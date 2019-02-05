Military Bomb Squad Gets Involved After Kid Accidentally Brings Live Explosive To Show-And-Tell

Kid Accidentally Brings Live Explosive To School

A military bomb squad ended up having to detonate a live World War II explosive after one kid in England brought it to school for show-and-tell. Apparently, the “vintage shell” belonged to the child’s grandfather, who realized it might’ve still been active, at which point he came to collect it from the Kingsacre Primary School (not pictured above).

“The incident unfolded last month at the Kingsacre Primary School when the student brought in his great-grandfather’s medals along with a historic empty shell case,” the NY Post reports. “The items ‘were displayed to the class but at no time were they handed around to pupils,’ the school’s headteacher Claire Cole told [Plymouth Live].”

“A concerned parent at the school told Plymouth Live that the shell was left in the school overnight until the child’s grandfather realized the device may still be active,” NY Post continues. “’The grandfather collected it from the school, put it in the boot of his car and drove it to Barnstaple police station,’ the parent reportedly explained, adding, ‘He went into the police station and explained what he had in the back of his car. His car was surrounded and the military were called.’”

Authorities then took the device to another location to be detonated as a precaution… but apparently, parents have yet to be informed their 9 and 10-year-olds were ever in danger, according to the concerned parent. Wow…thank goodness those kids are OK.