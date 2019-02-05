California Plane Burst Into Flames Mid-Air Before Crashing Into Someone’s Home [Video]

Yorba Linda Place Crash

A fatal Yorba Linda plane crash has left five people dead and an entire community in disarray. In a press conference on Monday, a spokesperson stated that the small plane came out of a cloud in one piece before its tail and wings broke off and the Cessna already began burning before it hit the Southern California home and set if on fire.

Authorities have identified the pilot as 75-year old Antonio Pastini of Gardnerville, Nevada. The identity of the four deceased passengers has not been revealed, but officials say it was two males and females. Three bystanders were also injured and homes were damaged as the flames and debris spread across four of the Yorba blocks.

The incident is still under investigation. Hit the flip to see another angle of the deadly crash.