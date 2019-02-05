New Movie “Missing Link” Looks Like A Fun Watch For The Whole Family [VIDEO]

New Movie Also Offers Amazon Alexa Skills

Annapurna Pictures has a new comedy adventure film, MISSING LINK featuring Academy Award® winner Hugh Jackman and an all-star cast including Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Zach Galifianakis and more; premiering April 12.

Watch the trailer below:

This April, meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend at the heart of Missing Link, the globe-trotting family adventure from LAIKA. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend. Through it all, the three learn that sometimes you can find a family in the places you least expect.

Director: Chris Butler

Writer: Chris Butler

Producers: Travis Knight p.g.a., Arianne Sutner p.g.a.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Timothy Olyphant, David Walliams, Emma Thompson, Matt Lucas, Ching Valdes-Aran, Stephen Fry, Amrita Acharia

And for the folks who have Amazon Alexa at home — the studio also released a related Amazon skill today. Here’s info on that:

Welcome to Missing Link Adventures, a new Amazon Alexa skill for the whole family to enjoy. Meet Mr. Link, the world’s most famous – and quite hairy — legendary creature, along with his fellow explorers, Sir Lionel Frost and Adelina Fortnight. This interactive audio story will entertain your child’s curiosity, while teaching them the importance of bravery, kindness, and fitness. Enable the skill now, turn on notifications, and we’ll let you know when your adventures are ready.

MISSING LINK opens in theaters on April 12, 2019

