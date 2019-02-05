#LHHNY: Juelz Pops The Question To Kimbella At The Apollo [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Moment Juelz Popped The Question
We already have seen the wedding photos, but “Love and Hip Hop New York” cameras are taking us back to the moment Juelz actually proposed. While on stage at the Apollo Theater with The Diplomats, Juelz got on one knee after professing his love for his Queen Kimbella. Do you like how he did it, after all of these years together?
Press play.
