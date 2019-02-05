The Wait Ain’t Over: Atlanta’s Television Return Gets Delayed Once Again Due To “Personal” Matters

Season 3 Of Atlanta Gets Delayed For A Second Time

Fans were looking forward to the third season of FX’s Atlanta dropping in 2019–but unfortunately, it looks like we’re all going to have to wait a little bit longer.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, John Landgraf (the chief at FX) announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the series is currently behind schedule. This announcement also means that the show will not be back in time for the 2019 Emmy contention window. John announced, “I don’t know whether we’ll have Atlanta or not. The writers are back working right now, thank God.”

He continued on to say, “As you might imagine, Donald Glover is sort of the king of all media, and he just has had an incredibly complicated life. He’s had personal things he’s had to deal with, from injuries to other things I’d rather not say publicly that just have to do not with his personal life but his extended family,” Landgraf said, explaining the delay. “So I think one of the things that is just a reality of television today is you have to wait. We have so many things now that don’t cycle back on a regular basis…From my standpoint, I wish for the fans as well as for us that we could get everything back on an annual basis but, again, you just have to make a decision about quantity over quality at a certain point — and we’re just erring on the side of quality.”

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing of a delay for the next season of the beloved show. Castmember Zazie Beetz hinted at the delay while promoting her new movie Wounds at Sundance last week. “Ideally we would be shooting now; that’s not happening,” she told IndieWire.

Hopefully we won’t have to go all of 2019 without some new episodes of Atlanta, but it’s not looking good.