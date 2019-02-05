Remembering Trayvon Martin On What Would’ve Been His 24th Birthday [Video]

February 5, 2019, Marks Trayvon Martin’s 24th Birthday

Today would have been Trayvon Martin’s birthday. The 17-year-old Florida teen who was gunned down in 2012 would’ve been 24-years-old today if his life wasn’t tragically cut short.

His mother Sybrina Fulton recently spoke at Oregon State University and spoke on the need for unity. Sybrina who helms the Trayvon Martin foundation told students “we need to learn how to all get along together.”

“The time is always right to do the right thing,” said Sybrina. “My disappointment, my sadness, my hurt, my pain, I put all of that in my foundation.”

Trayvon’s being remembered today by several celebrities including Ava Duvernay who’s using his passing as a teachable moment about white privilege.

When people ask me what white privilege is…. Imagine if this was a white boy in a hoodie with a bag of skittles who was just trying to walk home. https://t.co/ty8ogrzDtC — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 5, 2019

Others are also pointing out the timing of Liam Neeson admitting that he wanted to kill a random black man after his friend was raped on what would’ve been the teen’s birthday.

We are discussing Liam Neeson’s comment about wanting to kill any Black person the same time of Trayvon Martin’s Birthday. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) February 5, 2019

Wow.

R.I.P. Trayvon Martin, we will never forget.

Wishing a Happy Birthday to our Brother Trayvon Martin who would’ve turned 24 today. RIP. pic.twitter.com/xsYbclHmSn — COMMON (@common) February 5, 2019