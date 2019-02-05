Remembering Trayvon Martin On What Would’ve Been His 24th Birthday [Video]
February 5, 2019, Marks Trayvon Martin’s 24th Birthday
Today would have been Trayvon Martin’s birthday. The 17-year-old Florida teen who was gunned down in 2012 would’ve been 24-years-old today if his life wasn’t tragically cut short.
His mother Sybrina Fulton recently spoke at Oregon State University and spoke on the need for unity. Sybrina who helms the Trayvon Martin foundation told students “we need to learn how to all get along together.”
“The time is always right to do the right thing,” said Sybrina. “My disappointment, my sadness, my hurt, my pain, I put all of that in my foundation.”
Trayvon’s being remembered today by several celebrities including Ava Duvernay who’s using his passing as a teachable moment about white privilege.
Others are also pointing out the timing of Liam Neeson admitting that he wanted to kill a random black man after his friend was raped on what would’ve been the teen’s birthday.
Wow.
R.I.P. Trayvon Martin, we will never forget.
