#LHHMiami: Spectacular And Baby Blue Whoaaa Attempt To Fix Their Very Damaged Relationship [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Spectacular And Baby Blue Whoaaa Hash Out Their Beef
Things went awry between the Pretty Ricky boys recently during a business meeting. On the new episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, Spectacular and Baby Blue Whoaaa sit down and talk out their professional and personal differences.
Check out what happened in the video below.
See, how hard was that? Some of y’all should take notes.
