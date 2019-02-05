#LHHMiami: Spectacular And Baby Blue Whoaaa Attempt To Fix Their Very Damaged Relationship [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Love & Hip Hop: Miami Spectacular and Baby Blue Whoaaa

Source: VH1 / VH1

Spectacular And Baby Blue Whoaaa Hash Out Their Beef

Things went awry between the Pretty Ricky boys recently during a business meeting. On the new episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, Spectacular and Baby Blue Whoaaa sit down and talk out their professional and personal differences.

Check out what happened in the video below.

See, how hard was that? Some of y’all should take notes.

