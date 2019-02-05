Travis Scott Unleashes The Dark & Dreary New Visual For “Can’t Say” [Video]

Travis Scott Delivers Another Music Video Off ASTROWORLD

After performing his biggest hit to date, “Sicko Mode,” at the Super Bowl’s halftime show, Travis Scott is revisiting ASTROWORLD with the Saint Laurent-produced video for “Can’t Say.”

The video for the track, featuring Don Toliver, takes a look at La Flame while joined by an army of bikers, casually pulling off some pretty insane stunts.

Check out the video below to see for yourself: