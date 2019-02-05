The Bold & The Brilliant: 10 Black Inventors We Should ALL Know About 

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

Even though we celebrate Black history all day, erryday — this month we give extra time and attention to great African American legends who paved the way for us to have the luxuries we do today. Hit the flip to check out 10 bold, brilliant, Black inventors we should all know and respect.

Leonard C. Bailey (1825–1918): Founder of the Capitol Savings Bank, Inventor of the rapid mail-stamping machine and the folding bed Bailey main goal in life was to help the Black community anyway he could. He and and other black businessmen created the Capitol Savings Bank to provide more affordable loans and insurance for poor households in the District of Columbia. In the late 1800s, Bailey went on to create more inventions, including a speed stamper for mail, which was used by the U.S. Postal Service. And on July 18, 1899, he patented a folding bed for easy storage.

Kenneth J. Dunkley (1939-): Inventor Of 3D Glasses In 1986, Dunkley Three Dimensional Viewing Glasses (3-DVG) after realizing that blocking two points in a human’s peripheral vision, he could transform two-dimensional visuals into a three-dimensional space, creating a unique visual effect.

Lisa Gelobter (1971-): Founder and CEO of tEQuitable, Credited for the success of GIFS Gelobter was involved with the development of Shockwave, a technology that formed the beginning of web animation and is credited for laying the early groundwork for graphics interchange format (GIF) by developing the animation used to produce the images

Dr. Shirley Jackson (August 5, 1946): Created technology that lead to Caller ID, portable fax, touch tone telephone Jackson is the First African-American woman to earn a doctorate in physics at MIT. She conducted breakthrough basic scientific research that enabled others to invent the portable fax, touch tone telephone, solar cells, fiber optic cables, and the technology behind caller ID and call waiting.

Janet Emerson Bashen (February 12, 1957-): Founder and CEO of the Bashen Corporation View this post on Instagram Thank you @ebonymagazine for listing me on Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 list for 2012! A post shared by Janet Bashen (@janetbashen) on Dec 27, 2018 at 9:37pm PST Bashen is the first African-American woman to receive a patent for a web-based software invention, LinkLine, which is an Equal Employment Opportunity case management and tracking software. You go, sis.

Andrew Jackson Beard (1849–1921): Inventor of the rotary engine Jackson invented the first automatic railroad car coupler in 1897, and in 1882, he also patented a design for a new rotary steam engine.

Otis Boykin (1920-1982): Inventor of the pacemaker Boykin patented 28 electronic devices, including a variable resistor used in guided missiles. But his most famous invention was the control unit for the artificial cardiac pacemaker which uses electrical impulses to maintain a regular heartbeat.